1,550 Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,372,000 after purchasing an additional 567,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,317,000 after acquiring an additional 141,643 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 406.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $137.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.77 and a twelve month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 16.97%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.58.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

