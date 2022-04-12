16,445 Shares in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 444.7% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 162,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,475,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 851 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

RL stock opened at $105.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.41. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.41. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.44 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

