1,931 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.11.

Shares of APO opened at $56.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.53%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

