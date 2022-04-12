$2.16 EPS Expected for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) will announce $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.59. Tesla posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 132.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year earnings of $9.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $12.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $20.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price objective (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $942.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $975.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $980.09 billion, a PE ratio of 199.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $919.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $970.94. Tesla has a one year low of $546.98 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total value of $23,089,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,121 shares of company stock worth $62,619,390 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

