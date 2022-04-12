$2.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Celanese’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.14 billion and the highest is $2.35 billion. Celanese posted sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year sales of $8.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $9.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.61 billion to $8.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Sunday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.40.

NYSE CE opened at $144.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.04. Celanese has a twelve month low of $132.26 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

