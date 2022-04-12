200 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Acquired by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,638,000 after acquiring an additional 170,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,827,000 after acquiring an additional 47,698 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 23.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 43.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 31.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,568,000 after purchasing an additional 18,498 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.55. 28,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.37 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.27. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 30.39%.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total value of $94,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,950 in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.11.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

