201 Shares in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,234,000 after buying an additional 96,034 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 488.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 19,524 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 20.6% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 84,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after buying an additional 14,505 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 17,580 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total transaction of $3,089,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $4,517,655.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,634 shares of company stock worth $22,319,957 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RS opened at $183.04 on Tuesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $135.46 and a 52 week high of $198.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.92%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.78.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

