22,085 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $96.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $88.97 and a 12-month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

