23,613 Shares in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Carter’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Carter’s by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carter’s by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $87.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $116.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.44.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Several research firms have commented on CRI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush upgraded Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.71.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

