29,407 Shares in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Bought by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,407 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,817,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 55,021 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 53.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 26,319 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 19.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 52.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 80,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 27,894 shares during the period. 8.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.24) to €4.20 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.59) target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.87.

SAN traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $3.34. 519,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,971,701. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.0571 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.84%.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

