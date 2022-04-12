29,407 Shares in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Bought by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,407 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 129,760,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,912,000 after buying an additional 5,545,821 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 13.8% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 10,456,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,171 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 7.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,369,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 712,353 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 63.9% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,173,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,711 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 20.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,566,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,148,000 after purchasing an additional 942,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SAN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.35) to €4.20 ($4.57) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.59) price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.30 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.87.

SAN traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $3.34. 519,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,971,701. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.0571 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is 7.84%.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

