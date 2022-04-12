$390,000.00 in Sales Expected for Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) will post sales of $390,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Local Bounti’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $330,000.00 and the highest is $430,000.00. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Local Bounti will report full-year sales of $22.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.52 million to $24.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $75.08 million, with estimates ranging from $71.72 million to $81.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Local Bounti.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LOCL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Local Bounti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Local Bounti in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Local Bounti in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Shares of LOCL stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,200. Local Bounti has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOCL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the fourth quarter valued at about $581,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Local Bounti in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

