$393.60 Million in Sales Expected for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) will report $393.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $390.00 million to $400.30 million. Lumentum reported sales of $419.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.81.

LITE opened at $86.97 on Tuesday. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.99.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $791,840.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 88,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Lumentum by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lumentum by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 91,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

