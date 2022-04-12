3M (NYSE:MMM) versus Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Head to Head Comparison

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) and Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

3M has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profound Medical has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares 3M and Profound Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3M 16.75% 40.84% 12.41% Profound Medical -446.65% -34.89% -32.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 3M and Profound Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3M $35.36 billion 2.42 $5.92 billion $10.12 14.83 Profound Medical $6.87 million 25.86 -$30.70 million ($1.50) -5.70

3M has higher revenue and earnings than Profound Medical. Profound Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 3M, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.1% of 3M shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Profound Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of 3M shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for 3M and Profound Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3M 5 8 2 0 1.80 Profound Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

3M presently has a consensus price target of $170.93, indicating a potential upside of 13.86%. Profound Medical has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 122.22%. Given Profound Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Profound Medical is more favorable than 3M.

Summary

3M beats Profound Medical on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

3M Company Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles. The Transportation and Electronics segment provides ceramic solutions; attachment tapes, films, sound, and temperature management for transportation vehicles; premium large format graphic films for advertising and fleet signage; light management films and electronics assembly solutions; packaging and interconnection solutions; and reflective signage for highway, and vehicle safety. The Healthcare segment offers food safety indicator solutions; health care procedure coding and reimbursement software; skin, wound care, and infection prevention products and solutions; dentistry and orthodontia solutions; and filtration and purification systems. The Consumer segment provides consumer bandages, braces, supports and consumer respirators; cleaning products for the home; retail abrasives, paint accessories, car care DIY products, picture hanging, and consumer air quality solutions; and stationery products. It offers its products through e-commerce and traditional wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Profound Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities. The company also offers Sonalleve, a therapeutic platform for the treatment of uterine fibroids and palliative pain relief associated with metastases in bone, as well as non-invasive treatment of uterine fibroids. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

