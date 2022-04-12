$4.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADPGet Rating) will report $4.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing posted sales of $4.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year sales of $16.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.26 billion to $16.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.49 billion to $17.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,582 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.41. 17,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,522. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $184.85 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The company has a market capitalization of $98.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

