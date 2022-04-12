4,661 Shares in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Purchased by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $650,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $790,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,018. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

CBSH stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $69.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,418. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.81 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.02.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. The business had revenue of $355.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

