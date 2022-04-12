$5.12 Million in Sales Expected for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.50 million and the lowest is $2.80 million. Cytokinetics posted sales of $6.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year sales of $30.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $65.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $90.91 million, with estimates ranging from $23.69 million to $188.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 305.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 729.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYTK. StockNews.com began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $985,641.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ching Jaw sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $570,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,196 shares of company stock worth $5,852,041 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,545 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 24.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,014,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,752,000 after purchasing an additional 585,782 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,641,000 after purchasing an additional 53,725 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,604,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,727,000 after purchasing an additional 214,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.59. The stock had a trading volume of 11,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,799. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.25.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

