$5.77 Billion in Sales Expected for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.57 billion. Kraft Heinz reported sales of $6.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full-year sales of $24.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.64 billion to $25.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.50 billion to $25.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,120,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,787,000 after acquiring an additional 195,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.87. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

