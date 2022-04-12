5,503 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,503 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,755 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 93.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,871 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 11,023 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,089,000. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 46,332 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,823,465 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $59,344,000 after purchasing an additional 13,581 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FCX shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

NYSE FCX traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.95. 461,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,334,840. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

