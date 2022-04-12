$60.78 Million in Sales Expected for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) will post sales of $60.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.32 million and the highest is $62.80 million. Glaukos reported sales of $67.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year sales of $270.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.88 million to $270.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $306.15 million, with estimates ranging from $302.48 million to $310.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.27 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

GKOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Shares of GKOS opened at $62.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.57 and a beta of 1.48. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $98.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Glaukos by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Glaukos by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Glaukos by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Glaukos by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Glaukos by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

