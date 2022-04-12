6,000 Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Purchased by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 152.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 59.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.30. 42,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,689. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.49.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YUMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.98.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

