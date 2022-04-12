6,175 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

DIA stock opened at $343.20 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $322.68 and a 12-month high of $369.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $343.51 and its 200 day moving average is $350.13.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

