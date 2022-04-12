8,402 Shares in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS) Purchased by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.35. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,926. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.77. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $25.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.1373 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

