87,790 Shares in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 87,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,513,000. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,145,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,806 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,352,000. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 2,257,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

TECK stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,017,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,575,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.80. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.0981 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.42.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

