912 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Bought by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 912 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,858,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 5,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADP. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.44. 74,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,522. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.85 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.67. The firm has a market cap of $97.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,582 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

