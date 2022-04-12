975 Shares in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Purchased by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 103.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.43. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $94.56 and a 1 year high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.18%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

