9,897 Shares in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,367,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 78,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 35,603 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $39.15. The company has a market cap of $121.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from $27.37 to $35.66 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.67 to $31.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.28.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

