AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Price Target Cut to SEK 205

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 235 to SEK 205 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SKFRY. Barclays cut their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 145 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Danske downgraded AB SKF (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 240 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 300 to SEK 250 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB SKF (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AB SKF (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.13.

OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $15.97 on Monday. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

