Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abeona Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.75.

NASDAQ ABEO opened at $0.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.35. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.04.

Abeona Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ABEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 139,259 shares during the period. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

