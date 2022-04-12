accesso Technology Group’s (ACSO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Shares of ACSO opened at GBX 828 ($10.79) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £341.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.27. accesso Technology Group has a one year low of GBX 570 ($7.43) and a one year high of GBX 1,020 ($13.29). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 750.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 814.79.
accesso Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
