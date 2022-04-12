Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE ACU opened at $32.90 on Monday. Acme United has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $48.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.81.
