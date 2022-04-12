Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE ACU opened at $32.90 on Monday. Acme United has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $48.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.81.

About Acme United

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

