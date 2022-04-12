Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Activision Blizzard has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Activision Blizzard to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

ATVI stock opened at $79.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,948 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.82.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

