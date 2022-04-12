Acute Angle Cloud Market Capitalization Tops $2.26 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,701.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.77 or 0.07555833 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.63 or 0.00261026 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.77 or 0.00755062 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00014343 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00094249 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $237.87 or 0.00599148 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.55 or 0.00366623 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

