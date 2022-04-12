Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.53 Per Share

Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) will report earnings of $3.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.01 and the lowest is $2.61. Advance Auto Parts reported earnings per share of $3.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year earnings of $13.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $14.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $15.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.79 to $16.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Advance Auto Parts.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAP. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.65.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $220.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $184.05 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 62.96%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 45.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.1% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 120,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,074,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.