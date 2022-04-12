Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AAV. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.27.

Advantage Energy stock traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,452,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,646. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.84. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.93 and a 1 year high of C$10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$159.26 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 0.9299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.32, for a total transaction of C$233,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 727,067 shares in the company, valued at C$6,777,282.33. Also, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,113,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,136,550. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,035.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

