Aergo Hits Market Cap of $79.68 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (AERGO) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. Aergo has a total market capitalization of $79.68 million and $9.11 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aergo has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. One Aergo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aergo Profile

Aergo (CRYPTO:AERGO) is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 365,462,199 coins. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo . Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io . Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem. “

