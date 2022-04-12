ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AGESY. UBS Group lowered their target price on ageas SA/NV from €45.70 ($49.67) to €44.50 ($48.37) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC lowered ageas SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ageas SA/NV from €58.00 ($63.04) to €59.00 ($64.13) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of AGESY stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.10. ageas SA/NV has a twelve month low of $42.05 and a twelve month high of $67.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 6.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that ageas SA/NV will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

