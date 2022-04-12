Agora (NASDAQ:API) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. 8,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,144,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.69. The company has a market cap of $889.31 million, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.08.

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Agora had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 43.07%. The firm had revenue of $40.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Agora by 397.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Agora by 33.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

