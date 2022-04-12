Agora (NASDAQ:API) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. 8,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,144,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.69. The company has a market cap of $889.31 million, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.08.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Agora by 397.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Agora by 33.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.
Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agora (API)
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.