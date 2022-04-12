AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $1.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $98.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 15.8% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 67,354 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

