Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €178.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €178.00 ($193.48) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIR has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($139.13) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($163.04) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €155.00 ($168.48) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($151.09) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($184.78) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €143.15 ($155.60).

Get Airbus alerts:

EPA AIR opened at €104.44 ($113.52) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €109.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of €110.90. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($74.22) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($108.66).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.