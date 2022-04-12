Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $35.97. Albireo Pharma shares last traded at $34.93, with a volume of 391,280 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. The stock has a market cap of $676.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $32.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 74.80% and a negative net margin of 83.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $91,657.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $42,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,338 shares of company stock valued at $161,394. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2,151.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 36.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.