Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Get Rating) fell 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.80 and last traded at $22.84. 52,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 38,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.18.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.47.

Get Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF stock. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.47% of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.