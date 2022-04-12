AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Up 1,158.0% in March

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 371,100 shares, a growth of 1,158.0% from the March 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
NYSE:AWF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,666. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF)
