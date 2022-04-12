Allogene Therapeutics’ (ALLO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

ALLO has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.62.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $8.47 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $35.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 667.74%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 8,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $67,960.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arie Belldegrun acquired 155,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $1,953,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,833 shares of company stock valued at $442,595. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $24,311,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,661,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1,107.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,898 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $14,153,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,413,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,843,000 after acquiring an additional 899,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

