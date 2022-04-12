Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $6.15 Million in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 441,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,154,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.27% of RLJ Lodging Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth about $213,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RLJ. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RLJ opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $16.74.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $238.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.24 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.99%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile (Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.