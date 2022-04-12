Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $5.63 Million Investment in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXST. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $171.59 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $192.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.16.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,591,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total transaction of $927,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,672 shares of company stock valued at $51,997,969 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

