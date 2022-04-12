Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $5.94 Million Investment in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 59,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 27.6% during the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 86,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,987,000 after buying an additional 18,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth approximately $546,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 241.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 23,037 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $738,556.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,157 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLH has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.22.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $108.11 on Tuesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.54.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

