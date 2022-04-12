Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $6.60 Million Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 121,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,598,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARR. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 788,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,201,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,191,000 after purchasing an additional 440,222 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 132,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 54,923 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Vertical Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.18.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

