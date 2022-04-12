Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 201,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,710,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.12% of Univar Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 1,239.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.88 per share, with a total value of $139,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $347,510 and sold 77,326 shares worth $2,443,954. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE UNVR opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

