Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Position in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 642,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.09% of The European Equity Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The European Equity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 251,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the period. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The European Equity Fund stock opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The European Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

